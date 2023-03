Approximately halfway between Anse Mitan and Grande Anse, a secondary road peels off the D7 and plunges (literally) straight to Anse Dufour 2km below. You're sure to be smitten by the mellow tranquility of this fishing hamlet, which has a golden-sand beach and a handful of Creole restaurants, though it's well known to local day-trippers, who come here in droves on weekends.