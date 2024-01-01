Cathédrale St-Louis

Fort-de-France

With its neo-Byzantine style, flying buttresses and 57m steeple, the newly renovated and eye-pleasingly symmetrical Cathédrale St-Louis is one of Fort-de-France’s most distinguished landmarks, visible far out to sea. Built in 1895, the church fronts a small square in the heart of the city.

