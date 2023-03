This well-known distillery nestled in a valley south of the Basse Pointe–Macouba road has a great visitor experience in the shape of a self-guided tour that ends with a tasting session in the bar-shop. Take a map and follow the red route through the plant. Along the way you'll see the huge bits of machinery used to crush the sugarcane, a sugarcane garden, a scratch-and-sniff scent garden and the barrel-filled distilling hall.