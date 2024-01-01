Close your eyes and imagine a hidden cove, framed on three sides by steep sheltering cliffs. You’ve just pictured Smugglers Cove, a secluded crescent of brown sugary sand. It's a small beach that is somewhat dominated by the loungers and cafe from the neighboring hotel but there's still usually room to throw down a towel.
Smugglers Cove
St Lucia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
19.95 MILES
The most famous beach on the island, gorgeous Sugar Beach is spectacularly situated between the two Pitons, ensuring phenomenal views both from the sand…
21.57 MILES
A perfect arc of white sand, Grande Anse des Salines is the Caribbean you came to see. Palm trees lean over the ribbon of beach that shelves ever so…
Pigeon Island National Landmark
0.95 MILES
Pigeon Island is a fun place to explore, with paths winding around the remains of barracks, batteries and garrisons; the partially intact stone buildings…
28.46 MILES
This gorgeous stretch of dark-golden sand in front of Anse d'Arlet Bourg is backed by the village's 18th-century church and is one of the loveliest places…
16.2 MILES
A relaxing focal point for any eastern day trip, the Mamiku botanical gardens are located on the grounds of a former plantation and boast an extensive…
18.94 MILES
Looking like something off the surface of the moon, the Sulphur Springs are saddled with the unfortunate tagline of being the world’s only drive-in…
Diamond Falls Botanical Gardens & Mineral Baths
18.03 MILES
Wander amid tropical flowers and trees at this old estate. The mineral baths date from 1784, when they were built atop hot springs so that the troops of…
18.1 MILES
Stretched out in front of the resort of the same name, Anse Chastanet is a fine curving beach. The sheltered bay is protected by high cliffs. The…
