This small nature center run by the forestry department is in the process of being redeveloped. It's mostly aimed at local school groups and has limited displays of native animals including the Jacquot or St Lucia parrot, the national bird, and a 1-mile walking trail through tropical dry forest.

It's located on a hillside inland from the Castries–Gros Islet Hwy. To get here by public transport take the 1B bus from Castries and let the driver know you want to get off at the 'mini zoo' stop.