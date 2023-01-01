Malgretoute Beach

This rugged gray-sand and pebble beach, just north of looming Petit Piton, has some good snorkeling just offshore. There is an interesting petroglyph covered in moss on a large rock about 200m north of the entrance. It faces the jungle so you have to walk around the back to spot it. The entire area around Malgretoute has been bought for yet another resort which remains in construction – access was still possible when we visited but may be restricted in future.

To get to Malgretoute take the road south out of Soufrière and turn right down the Sugar Beach road; the small unpaved Malgretoute access splits two fenced off sections of the resort building site a short distance further on.