La Tille Waterfalls

Off the beaten track and rarely visited, La Tille is one of the better waterfalls on the island, with a high-volume cascade falling into a large pool surrounded by greenery. But a visit here is about more than just the falls; the Rasta guardians of the site constantly work on the flower-filled grounds and a relaxed, natural vibe abounds. There is a nature trail and rope swing, and vegetarian meals are offered.

The management can arrange guides for nearby hikes including the Des Cartiers loop and the Micoud coastal trail. For a less strenuous experience go for a fish pedicure in the small pond with fish trained by the resident 'fish whisperer'. A simple guest cottage made from renewable local materials is available for rent for US$45 per night.