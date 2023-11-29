Wondering if St Lucia is the right choice for your next family vacation? Absolutely! The "Helen of the West" is often lauded for its sun-kissed shores and romantic ambiance, but this island paradise is also a family-friendly destination, with a cornucopia of experiences to delight travelers of every age.

Is St Lucia good for kids?

St Lucia stands out as a perfect family getaway destination. The island is scenic and offers a wide range of accommodation and transportation options to suit various budgets. Family-friendly resorts like Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa and Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa house kids clubs, ensuring fun for the little ones while adults can relax and unwind.

St Lucia's accessibility might require extra planning, especially for families needing special accommodations. For those with specific needs, arranging suitable activities in advance is advisable to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience.

Travelers should be aware that the coastal roads in St Lucia are winding, which could be a consideration for family members who experience car sickness. While public transportation is a viable option for families with older children, it is less convenient and uncomfortable for those with infants.

In that case, hiring a private driver is a wise choice. Not only does it alleviate the challenges of driving on the left side of the road, but local drivers also offer valuable insights into practicalities like rest stops and restaurants.

If renting a car is more your style, it's wise to inquire in advance about the availability of car seats and fitted seat belts to ensure the safety and comfort of your younger travelers.

The best places in St Lucia for kids

For children with a penchant for history and culture, don't miss out on a visit to Pigeon Island National Park. This iconic spot opens the door to the island's rich past and is blessed with stunning views.

If you're venturing to the island's southern end, stop at Rudy John Beach Park in Laborie. The Papèl Craft Centre highlights the local artisans' skills and creativity and gives visitors a hands-on experience. Another southern delight is Riverbank Adventure Land in Micoud. From bouncing and playing to eating and laughing, it's a place where fun and joy are in endless supply.

And, of course, no visit to St Lucia would be complete without exploring its numerous beaches.

Help them spot colorful parrots in the rainforest on an Aerial Tram Tour © Shutterstock / sampathcreations

Best things to do in St Lucia with babies and toddlers

Kids Zone, Rodney Bay

Kids Zone is an expansive indoor play paradise at the Baywalk Mall. This whimsical play center is a wonderland for little ones with a range of toddler- and child-friendly features. Your kids will love the colorful ball pit, slides, dome climbers, bounce houses and other fun activities.

Socks are a must-have for both parents and children. Forgot to bring a pair? No worries – you can conveniently purchase socks right at the venue. One caveat is the lack of air conditioning, especially during the warmer summer months.

The convenient location places it close to all the mall amenities, and next to Matthew's Rooftop Restaurant, so food and drinks are readily available. The mall is also teeming with dining options, catering to various tastes and budgets, all within a short walking distance.

Best things to do in St Lucia with younger children

Splash Island Water Park, Rodney Bay

Splash Island, the first open-water sports park in the Caribbean, lies on the idyllic northwest coast, just off of sun-soaked Reduit Beach. This family-friendly attraction is the perfect haven for kids keen on an exhilarating aquatic adventure.

This inflatable water park welcomes you with a slew of obstacles meant to both challenge and delight. From the playful monkey bars to the thrilling slide, swing and climbing wall, there's more than enough to keep the kids captivated for hours.

For thrill-seekers, the hurdles, trampoline, water volleyball, flip, and double rocker promise an unforgettable experience.

Safety is paramount at Splash Island, with skilled lifeguards stationed close by. This attentive supervision allows you peace of mind while your children indulge in the watery revelry. The only concern you will have is strategizing how to tear your kids away at the end of the day.

Note: children must be six or older and at least 107cm (3ft 6in) tall to visit the park.

After a day of splashing and playing, satisfy their hunger at the nearby Rodney Bay strip. This vibrant area offers a colorful collection of restaurants, ideal for refueling after an action-packed day. From juicy burgers to bubbling hot pizza or Indian cuisine, you'll find a spot for even the pickiest eater.

Pizza Pizza, Rodney Bay

This charming waterside restaurant hugging the Rodney Bay Harbor is a St Lucian institution. Pizza Pizza has been serving up piping-hot pizza pies crafted with the freshest ingredients, rotisserie chicken, sandwiches, seafood and sumptuous sides for decades. The outdoor seating area is a perfect spot for those who wish to dine al fresco. You can enjoy your meal accompanied by the gentle lapping of the waves.

But what truly sets this restaurant apart is its commitment to family-friendly dining. Adjacent to the dining area, a well-equipped, free children's playground awaits with slides, swings, a trampoline, bouncy castle, jungle gym and other apparatus.

Visible from most seating areas, parents and guardians can enjoy their meal while keeping a watchful eye on their little ones. The playground is designed to engage children of all ages, with equipment that encourages imaginative play and physical activity.

Encourage your teens on to a sea kayak on the serene Caribbean sea © fokke baarssen / Shutterstock

Best things to do in St Lucia with teenagers and tweenagers

Aerial Tram Tour, Chassin, Babonneau

A lush, emerald rainforest unfolds in the island’s core, offering an extraordinary adventure for anyone who yearns to connect with nature.

This dense stretch of natural beauty is a sanctuary for diverse flora and fauna and the refuge of the island's national bird, the Amazona versicolor, locally known as Jacquot. This parrot, endemic to St Lucia, adds a vibrant splash of color and breathes life into the intensely green landscape.

The island's Aerial Tram, which soars 36.5m (120ft) above the rainforest canopy, elevates this experience. As you ascend, an incomparable view of the forest lays out before you. The tram ride promises a unique vantage point to observe the animal life thriving beneath as well as the waterfalls.

Each gondola accommodates up to eight passengers and is accompanied by a knowledgeable guide who will illuminate the rainforest's subtleties, like the orchids peppering the trees and the fern nature trails winding through the undergrowth.

Kayak on the Bay, Praslin

Kayak on the Bay sits on the water's edge in Praslin, on the East Coast. This tranquil spot is the perfect starting point for exploring the unspoiled beauty of Praslin Bay by water or land.

Set out on a kayaking journey through the serene waters, gliding past flourishing sea moss farms and discovering the unique sandbar stretching down the center of the bay. Small boat cruise excursions are available for a more relaxed pace and offer a different perspective of the bay's beauty.

Take the chance to soak up the sun on a quaint islet, which is just the spot for a mid-adventure break. During your adventures, keep an eye out for the whiptail lizard, a species endemic to St Lucia.

The Kayak on the Bay guides are attentive and incredibly knowledgeable, ready to point out bird eggs and plants, and share intriguing facts about the local ecosystem.

If your teens prefer to explore on foot, consider a sunrise hike along the Praslin Peninsula. This early morning trek is invigorating and rewards you with incomparable views in the quiet of dawn.

After your hike, return to Kayak on the Bay for a delectable breakfast at their on-site restaurant and bar overlooking the water.

The menu boasts succulent meals and refreshing drinks, perfect for recharging after your morning activities. The restaurant also serves lunch and dinner, making it a great spot to relax and unwind any time of day.

Leave some trip planning to the kids and see where they want to go next © Marc Romanelli / Getty Images

Planning tips

Whether you're a seasoned traveler or a first-time visitor, these suggestions will help you easily navigate your journey.

First, when selecting your accommodation, checking whether your room includes air conditioning is crucial. Some guesthouses or Airbnbs may not offer this comfort, and having it can make a significant difference to your stay, especially during warmer months.

Be sure to pack mosquito repellent and any ointments or treatments you typically use for bites. These simple precautions can keep you and your kids comfortable and itch-free throughout your trip.

For those on medication, filling any prescriptions before you travel is advisable. Access to specific medicines can vary by location, and having a sufficient supply ensures peace of mind during your stay.

Budget-conscious travelers should inquire about children's discounts when booking tours. Many operators offer reduced rates for younger participants, which can help make your trip more affordable.

Lastly, keeping an umbrella handy is a smart move if you plan to use public transportation. Bus stops are often uncovered, leaving you exposed to the elements. An umbrella will provide protection from the sun's heat and shelter from unexpected rain showers.