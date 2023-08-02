Its consistently warm-to-mild temperatures and lack of a harsh winter mean there’s never really a bad time to visit St Lucia.

In fact, there are only two seasons — dry and rainy – but even the threat of a torrential downpour can’t stop the island’s laid-back vibe.

The island is known for throwing a good party, and you’ll find plenty of that during the Carnival season in July. Those hoping to laze the days away might prefer a visit between mid-April and June. No matter your travel style or budget, St Lucia is ready to welcome you to its shores. Here’s what to expect throughout the year.

December to mid-April is the best time for hiking

The weather is a lot cooler during these months — particularly December, January and February — but it’s still sunny, making it ideal for hikers hoping to avoid the sweltering heat. However, this period also sees a high influx of visitors hoping to escape cold-weather countries, which means low availability and pricier flights and accommodations. The Festival of Lights kicks off the festive season in style in December as the island exits the rainy season.

Tourists flock to St Lucia to ring in the New Year. Celebrate like a Lucian at Assou Square, the two-to-three-day family festival featuring games, rides and local entertainment. St Lucia’s two Nobel laureates, Sir Arthur Lewis and Sir Derek Walcott, are a source of immense pride for locals, and their contributions to their respective fields of economics and literature are honored with a slew of activities during Nobel Laureate Week.

St Lucia’s independence from British rule on February 22nd, 1979, is marked by parades and celebratory events island-wide. Come prepared to party! March sees the last of the peak crowds for high season, and Friday night mainstays like the Gros Islet Jump Up and Anse La Raye Fish Fry are always lively, and flush with flavorful barbecue and freshly caught seafood.

Sailing season begins in November © Getty Images

June to November is the best time for budget travelers

It’s no surprise that St Lucia's low season coincides with its wet season. Rainfall is high, and residents are officially on Atlantic hurricane watch. But budget travelers will find this stretch favorable, as airlines and hotels offer deep discounts on fares and room rates. Toward the end of June, the first signs of the island’s biggest party, Carnival, start emerging with small events popping up in various communities.

The celebrations go up a gear come July, and party people...this is your time. Carnival season is in full swing, and lots of related festivities – like the Queen Show and Calypso competition – are peppered throughout the month leading up to the main festival. St Lucia’s history of world-class cocoa production is explored during August – the entire month is dedicated to chocolate lovers. Visitors can indulge in chocolate heritage tours, spa treatments and classes.

Discover the island’s subaqueous secrets during St Lucia’s dive and adventure week in September. October puts the spotlight on St Lucia’s heritage throughout the month, as the country pays homage to its French and African cultural influences. The highlight is Jounen Kwéyòl (Creole Day), a day of traditional activities and authentic St Lucian food. November is the final month of the island’s wet period and ushers in sailing season as the Atlantic Rally for Cruisers – a transatlantic competition for racer and cruiser yachts – makes its annual stop in St Lucia.

Shoulder season is best for beachgoers ©jaminwell/Getty Images

Mid-April to May is the best time for beach lovers

This is the sweet spot for travelers looking for a lazy beach day. Not only are the water temperatures warmer for swimming, but it’s also a low-activity period on the island, which means less crowded beaches. You might also be able to snag deals on accommodations and airfare, as prices start to drop en route to the rainy season. April is also a time of reflection in St Lucia, as locals celebrate Easter. There aren’t any major activities of note, so you can take your time visiting the island’s premier attractions at leisure.

The island’s quietest period starts giving way to the good vibrations of the Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival in May, which attracts patrons from all over the world. Past performers have included Carlos Santana, Lauryn Hill and John Legend.

