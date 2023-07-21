St Lucia is the ultimate island getaway for adventurers, lovers, or anyone who just wants to spend their days relaxing on multiple tranquil beaches.

Luckily, getting to this Caribbean island is relatively hassle-free, even if you do need a visa. Here’s a guide to St Lucia’s entry requirements with details on how to apply for a non-immigrant visa.

St Lucia's visa requirements allow several countries to enter without a visa for up to six weeks © Wildroze / Getty Images

Some nationalities can travel to St Lucia without a visa

Residents of several countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom, are allowed to enter St Lucia without a visa for up to six weeks. Nationals of the European Union are exempt for 90 days. A valid national passport is required with space for an entry stamp.

Members of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) — Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago — are allowed to enter St Lucia visa-free for up to six months.

In addition, citizens of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) like Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, can enter the country using either their passport or a government-issued valid photo ID, a member-state issued driver's license, voters registration card or social security card.

Many visitors need to apply for a visa to visit St Lucia

Tourists from over 100 countries need to apply for a visa to visit the island. Travelers from some nations, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria and Sri Lanka, must submit an application prior to arrival in St. Lucia.

Those from countries like Ecuador, India, Malaysia, Peru, and Senegal can apply for a visa at the port of entry. In the latter case, there is always the possibility that the visa may be denied, so travelers should be prepared with an alternative plan.

Download the document called "St Lucia Visa Requirements" from the government site. This outlines which nationalities need a visa and whether they should apply in advance or on arrival.

It's tempting to want to extend your stay in St Lucia, so make sure you know the application requirements © BlueOrange Studio / Shutterstock

How to apply for a non-immigrant visa for St Lucia

To apply for a non-immigrant St Lucian visa, applicants must possess a valid passport from their country for up to six months, a return ticket to the port of origin, a copy of their travel itinerary, two certified passport-size photographs, proof of a hotel stay or private accommodation, and a letter of invitation, if invited by a friend or relative.

To secure a visa prior to arrival, the application form must be submitted to the immigration department or Saint Lucia Missions Overseas at least two weeks before the expected travel date and takes approximately five to seven working days to process.

It costs XCD$125 for a single-entry visa (within a 3 month period) or XCD$190 for multiple entries over a one-year period. There’s no option to expedite the visa process.

Passengers arriving via a cruise ship staying less than 24 hours in port will not incur visa costs.

For a complete list of visa-exempt countries and visa application timelines, visit the website of the Consulate General of Saint Lucia. Detailed information on applying for a St Lucian visa and the application form can be found on the Government of St Lucia website.

It's possible to apply to extend your stay in St Lucia

Visitors to St Lucia can extend their stay on the island for up to 30 days. The application must be processed at the St Lucian Immigration Department before the initial visa expires and costs XCD$200. St Lucia does not offer a working holiday option similar to those in Barbados or Dominica. Instead, visitors will need to apply for a work permit.