Welcome to Tanzania
Wildlife, beaches, friendly people, fascinating cultures, Serengeti, Ngorongoro, Mt Kilimanjaro, Zanzibar Archipelago – Tanzania has all these and more wrapped up in one adventurous, welcoming package.
Wonderful Wildlife
More than almost any other destination, Tanzania is the land of safaris. Wildebeest stampede across the plains. Hippos jostle for space in muddy waterways. Elephants wander along seasonal migration routes and chimpanzees swing through the treetops. Throughout the country there are unparalleled opportunities to experience this natural wealth: take a boat safari down the Rufiji River past snoozing crocodiles in Selous Game Reserve; watch giraffes silhouetted against ancient baobab trees in Ruaha National Park; sit motionless as waterbirds peck in the shallows around Rubondo Island; and hold your breath while lions pad around your vehicle in Ngorongoro Crater.
Idyllic Beaches
Tanzania’s Indian Ocean coastline is magical, with tranquil islands and sleepy coastal villages steeped in centuries of Swahili culture. Travel back in time to the days when the East African coast was the seat of sultans and a linchpin in a far-flung trading network extending to Persia, India and beyond. Relax on powdery beaches backed by palm trees and massive baobabs; take in magnificent, pastel-hued sunrises; immerse yourself in languid coastal rhythms; and sit beneath the billowing sails of a wooden dhow, listening to the creaking of its rigging and the gentle slap of the sea against its prow.
Mt Kilimanjaro
Sending its shadow across Tanzania's northern plains, Mt Kilimanjaro beckons visitors with its graceful, forested flanks and stately snow-capped summit. It is Africa's highest peak and the world's highest free-standing volcano. It is also home to the Chagga people, and to a wealth of birds and wildlife. Climbers by the thousands venture here to challenge themselves on its muddy slopes, rocky trails and slippery scree. The rewards: the thrill of standing at the top of Africa; magnificent views of Kilimanjaro's ice fields; and witnessing sunrise illuminating the plains far below.
Captivating Cultures
Wherever you go in Tanzania, opportunities abound for getting to know the country's people and cultures. Meet red-cloaked Maasai warriors. Spend time with semi-nomadic Barabaig near Mt Hanang. Experience the hospitality of a local meal and the rhythms of traditional dance. Chat and barter at local markets. More than anything else, it is the Tanzanian people – with their characteristic warmth and politeness, and the dignity and beauty of their cultures – that make visiting Tanzania so memorable. Chances are you'll want to come back for more, to which most Tanzanians will say ‘karibu tena’ (welcome again).
12-Day Kenya and Tanzania Safari from Nairobi
Day 1Arrive at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi and transfer to the Sentrim 680 Hotel. Check in, relax, and get oriented with the help of your guide. Day 2You will start your trip to Lake Naivasha with a stop over at the Great Rift Valley viewpoint for photos. Next, head straight to Hell's Gate National Park for a mini-safari. In the afternoon, visit a natural sauna before traveling to your hotel. Enjoy and evening boat on Lake Naivasha.Day 3Morning departure to Lake Nakuru National park for a special sighting of the rare black rhino (an endangered species), one of the big five game animals. After, enjoy a full day game drive with a picnic lunch.Day 4You will start the safari to Maasai Mara National Reserve. Lunch will be served on the way in to Narok town. Arrival will be in the early afternoon for check-in. There will be a big tent with a bed, mosquito net, and a bathroom at the Lenchada Tourist Camp for you. After getting settled, there will be a 2-hour game drive in Maasai Mara around 4 p.m. Day 5Full-day game drive all the way to the Mara river, the site of the great migration. Picnic lunch in the park. Evening visit to a Maasai village to see their culture. Dinner and optional camp fire.Day 6Start with an early-morning game drive to see the early hunters. Eat breakfast and then depart for Serengeti through the Isebania border. Arrive at the border at lunchtime, and spend 30 minutes processing visas. Meet our Tanzanian driver and cook. In Tanzania, we use a 4-wheel drive Landcruiser.Take an evening game drive en route to the camp. Check in to Seronera camp in Serengeti. We will provide you with a tent and a sleeping bag. Meals are prepared privately for you by our private chef. Day 7Set out for the endless open plains and stunning skies of the Serengeti. A scenic 4-hour drive, full-day game drive together with late evening game drive. Seronera campsite.Day 8After a relaxing morning and an early lunch, proceed to Ngorongoro, where the night will be spent on the Crater Rim.Dinner and overnight at campsite.Day 9After an early breakfast, proceed directly to the crater floor for a full-day crater tour with picnic lunches. Later proceed Lake Manyara.Day 10After breakfast, proceed for a full-day game drive in beautiful Manyara National Park. See buffalo, giraffe, zebra, and many more species, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Great Rift Wall.Day 11After early breakfast, proceed for a full day game drive at Tarangire National Park with picnic lunches. Later, proceed back to Arusha in the evening. Breakfast and shuttle back to Nairobi.
Zanzibar Food and Spices Tour with Traditional Swahili Lunch
Zanzibar has long been known as ‘Spice Island.’ This 4-hour, multisensory tour explores the island’s history in the spice trade. Take in the heady aromas and scents of spices such as cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, nutmeg, chilis, vanilla, saffron and curry. The island also cultivates pineapples, jackfruits, lemons, limes, oranges, pomelos, durians and coconuts. The tour offers an off-the-beaten-path tour to see a part of Zanzibar many travelers don’t witness. Meet your local guide at your Stone Town hotel, and then travel by air-conditioned minivan to a rural farming village. At a spice farm, learn about the history of Zanzibar’s relationship to spices and the spice trade. Taste seasonal spices and a variety of fresh fruits — weather permitting, you’ll even get to taste coconut straight from the tree!Next, meet a cassava farmer, who will demonstrate typical African farming techniques. Then, learn how to prepare a traditional sauce with coconut milk and cassava leaves during a hands-on cooking lesson in the farmer’s outdoor kitchen. After the lesson, taste your sauce along with a traditional Swahili lunch including spiced rice, bananas and farm-fresh local vegetables. At the end of the tour, you’ll head back to Stone Town.
Stone Town Walking Tour in Zanzibar
Meet your guide either at your hotel or a central location to begin your walking tour of Stone Town, a lively place where you’ll find a mixture of Arabic, African, Indian, and European cultures. As you walk through the labyrinth of streets too narrow for vehicles, see mosques, churches, and temples side by side. While you walk, your guide takes you on a historical and cultural journey past sights such as Darajani Bazaar, the House of Wonders (Beit-el-Ajaib), and the Old Fort (Ngome Kongwe). The included visits on your tour are to the Anglican Cathedral built on the site of the Old Slave Market and the Sultan’s Palace (Beit al-Sahel), also known as the People's Palace and today a museum. During the tour, listen to your professional guide's commentary on Stone Town, its history, and Swahili culture.
6-Day Tanzania Camping Safari: Lake Manyara, Serengeti, Ngorongoro Cater and Tarangire National Park from Arusha
Day 1: You'll be picked up from your hotel in Arusha at 09:00 and depart for Tarangire National Park for a picnic lunch and game drive. Overnight at Zion Campsite or similar. (L, D)Day 2: After breakfast, depart for Serengeti National Park, with an en-route game drive. Have a picnic lunch and a short afternoon game drive in Serengeti Park. Overnight at Seronera Campsite or similar. (B, L, D)Day 3: After breakfast full you'll have a full day in Serengeti National Park, with early morning, mid-day and afternoon game drives. Overnight at Seronera Campsite or similar. (B, L, D)Day 4: Take an early morning game drive in Serengeti National Park, have brunch and depart for Ngorongoro Crater Rim. There will be an en-route game drive. Overnight at Simba Campsite or similar. (B, L, D)Day 5: Have an early breakfast, then descend onto the crater floor for game drive. Have lunch at hippo pool picnic site, then ascend to the rim and depart for Lake Manyara. Overnight at Jambo Campsite or similar. (B, L, D)Day 6: After breakfast, there will be a game drive in Lake Manyara National Park. Have a picnic lunch, then depart mid-afternoon for Arusha and a drop-off at your hotel. (B, L)
Prison Island Half-Day Tour from Zanzibar
You will be picked up from your hotel and driven to the excursion spot. The Aldabra Giant Tortoise sanctuary is a major tourist lure and the oldest tortoise is 192 years old. The turtles are not indigenous and are magisterial creatures, weighing in at an average of 200 kg some are as old as over 100 years (4 turtles are 150 years). You can feed them at a fee paid at the Island, but watch out for their snapping beaks. Other marine life is also reasonably rich and Changuu provides good snorkelling. It is by no means the most extensive or varied snorkelling spot off the coast of Zanzibar, but being so close to Stone Town and so easily accessible makes it ideal for those who want to see ‘under the sea’ a little while on a city break. The island’s restaurant, Matthews, is good and well-renowned. This is especially so considering the restaurant’s charming atmosphere and good sea view.You will then be dropped off at the hotel after the excursion.
Experience Handmade Zanzibar Tour
Start your 4-hour tour with pickup at your Stone Town hotel by comfortable minivan and set off on an off-the-beaten-path adventure to a Zanzibar few travelers get the chance to see. Pass by the Darajani market, the main bazaar of Stone Town, as well as Zanzibar University and the ruins of a sultan’s palace.Visit a textile workshop to see how vibrant, colorful fabrics are dyed and turned into traditional clothing and decorative pieces. If you want to learn more, you can arrange to come in another day to create your own products. Stop at the Mwanakwerekwe market, one of the biggest on the island, to browse the aisles and aisles of exotic fruits and veggies, clothes, and knickknacks. Refresh yourself with a drink of dafu, fresh juice from a whole coconut, one of the staples sold at the market. The next stop is a traditional woodworking shop. See how intricate objects are carved. From the wooden doors you’ve walked past in Stone Town to the charming wooden beds that are a Zanzibar tradition, the workshop is a wonderful place to witness a traditional craft being made. On the way to lunch, pass the Parliament building and some of the city’s wealthy suburbs. Top it all off with a traditional Zanzibar lunch and a beer at a restaurant overlooking the Indian Ocean. After lunch you’ll be dropped back