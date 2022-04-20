Arusha

Arusha, Tanzania.

Overview

Arusha is Tanzania's gateway to the northern circuit of stellar national parks and the starting point of many a memorable safari. It's also a large, sprawling city with all the contradictions that brings.

  Arusha Declaration Museum

    Arusha Declaration Museum

    Arusha

    Despite the promising subject matter – the museum celebrates the groundbreaking 1967 declaration by then-president Julius Nyerere calling for African self…

  Meserani Snake Park

    Meserani Snake Park

    Arusha

    The collection of snakes and other reptiles here is the main draw, but there’s also a corny yet informative Maasai cultural museum with mock-ups of home…

  Natural History Museum

    Natural History Museum

    Arusha

    This museum inside the old German boma (fortified compound), completed in 1900, has three parts. The best is the wing dedicated to human evolution, since…

