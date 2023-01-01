Arusha Declaration Museum

Despite the promising subject matter – the museum celebrates the groundbreaking 1967 declaration by then-president Julius Nyerere calling for African self-reliance, socialism and ujamaa (familyhood) – you'd have to be pretty bored to come to this unfocused little museum. Half the space is filled with photos of government officials. It improves slightly after that, with some photos from the colonial era and a handful of ethnographic artefacts.

At a time when newly independent African countries were struggling for direction, the Arusha Declaration took the continent by storm.