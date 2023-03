The collection of snakes and other reptiles here is the main draw, but there’s also a corny yet informative Maasai cultural museum with mock-ups of home and bush life, which you’ll visit with a Maasai warrior. You can also take a 30-minute camel ride (per person Tsh15,000) to a Maasai village. It’s 25km west of Arusha along the Dodoma road. Dalla-dallas to Monduli can drop you at the gate (Tsh1500, 45 minutes).