Zanzibar Island

Zanzibar Island is a jewel in the ocean, surrounded by beaches that rate among the finest in the world. Here you can swim, snorkel or just lounge the hours away, while shoals of luminous fish graze over nearby coral gardens and pods of dolphins frolic offshore.

  • Tanzania, Zanzibar, Stone Town. The Anglican Cathedral Church of Christ had its foundation stone laid on Christmas Day 1873

    Anglican Cathedral

    Zanzibar Town

    The tall spire and grey-yellow walls of the Anglican cathedral dominate the surrounding streets in this part of Stone Town, while the dark-wood pews and…

  • The Sultan's Palace (Palace Museum) is one of the main historical buildings of Stone Town, Zanzibar as seen at sunset.

    Palace Museum

    Zanzibar Town

    Occupying several large buildings along the waterfront, this was the palace of Sultan Seyyid Said from 1828 until it was largely destroyed by the British…

  • Two red Colobuse Monkey in a rainforest of Jozani Chwaka Bay National Park, Zanzibar, Tanzania, Africa

    Jozani-Chwaka National Park

    Zanzibar Island

    Jozani Forest is the largest area of indigenous forest on Zanzibar Island. Situated south of Chwaka Bay on low-lying land, the area is prone to flooding,…

  • Paintings for sale outside Old Fort, Stone Town.

    Old Fort

    Zanzibar Town

    With its pale-orange ramparts overlooking Forodhani Gardens and the ocean beyond, the fort was built by Omani Arabs when they seized the island from the…

  • House of Wonders, Stone Town, Zanzibar, Tanzania.

    House of Wonders

    Zanzibar Town

    An icon of Stone Town, the House of Wonders rises in impressive tiers of slender steel pillars and balconies overlooking the waterfront. Its enormous…

  • ZALA Park

    ZALA Park

    Zanzibar Island

    ZALA (Zanzibar Land Animals) Park was founded as a project to help local people appreciate the value of wildlife, with funds raised by tourist visits. The…

  • Darajani Market, Stone Town, Zanzibar, Tanzania

    Darajani Market

    Zanzibar Town

    Zanzibar's main market is a hive of activity, with everything – from spices, fresh fish, slabs of meat and huge baskets full of live chickens to sandals,…

  • Forodhani Gardens in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

    Forodhani Gardens

    Zanzibar Town

    One of the best ways to ease into Zanzibar life is to stop by this waterfront public space. It's a social hub for tourists and locals alike; there's a…

Aerial view of umbrellas, palms on the sandy beach of Indian Ocean at sunset in Zanzibar

Beaches

Beaches and beyond: the best reasons to visit Zanzibar

Aug 15, 2019 • 5 min read

