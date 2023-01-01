Forodhani Gardens

One of the best ways to ease into Zanzibar life is to stop by this waterfront public space. It's a social hub for tourists and locals alike; there's a large restaurant jutting into the sea, two small cafes with outside seating, benches under shady trees, a children's play park, and food stalls in the evening.

The gardens were originally laid out in 1936 to commemorate the Silver Jubilee of Sultan Khalifa (r 1911–60); you can still see the domed podium where a brass band would play, while the marooned ceremonial arch at the water's edge was built to welcome Britain's Princess Margaret on a state visit in 1956.