Hamamni Persian Baths

Zanzibar Town

Built by Sultan Barghash in the late 19th century, these were the first public baths on Zanzibar. The various rooms were renovated in 2017 and, although there’s no longer water inside, it's easy to imagine them in use in bygone days. If the entrance door is closed, ask at the Cultural Arts Centre opposite.

