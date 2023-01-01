Jozani Forest is the largest area of indigenous forest on Zanzibar Island. Situated south of Chwaka Bay on low-lying land, the area is prone to flooding, which nurtures a lush swamplike environment of moisture-loving trees and ferns. The whole area is protected as Jozani-Chwaka National Park, and is famously home to populations of Zanzibar red colobus monkey (an endangered species found only on Zanzibar) as well as other monkey species, bushbabies, duikers and more than 40 species of birds.

At the park headquarters there's an information centre, and the main activity is following the forest nature trail (it takes about 45 minutes to walk). Nearby is a boardwalk through the creek-side mangroves.

The park entrance gate and info centre (plus a small cafe and a scattering of craft stalls) is 35km southeast of Zanzibar Town, just off the road to Paje. Most people come on an organised tour, but you can also get here on bus 309 or 310 from Paje or Zanzibar Town.

When observing the monkeys, park staff recommend getting no closer than 3m, for your safety and the safety of the animals. In addition to the risk of being bitten, there’s considerable concern that if the monkeys were to catch a human illness it could rapidly wipe out the already threatened population.