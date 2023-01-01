Sultan Seyyid Said built this bathhouse at Kidichi (11km northeast of Zanzibar Town) in 1850 for his Persian wife, Scheherezade. The royal couple would come here after hunting to refresh themselves in the stylised stucco interiors. Although poorly maintained, you can still make out much of the carving and see the bathing pool and massage tables. Situated among some of Zanzibar's famous spice plantations, Kidichi Persian Baths is usually visited as part of a spice tour.

To get here under your own steam, take dalla-dalla 502 to the centre of Bububu (best landmark is the police station), from where it’s a 3km walk eastwards along a dirt road. Look for the bathhouse to your right.