Jozani Sea Turtle Sanctuary

The aim of this community initiative is to help local people benefit from tourism and conservation. In three large pools you can observe sea turtles and fish-farming side by side. It's also a great place to see giant tortoises, translocated here from Chunguu Island as a gift from the president of Zanzibar. A helpful guide will show you around.

There's a small information centre where drinks are on sale, and local meals can be arranged with advance notice.

The sanctuary is 35km southeast of Zanzibar Town, just off the road to Paje; take the dirt road opposite the entrance to Jozani-Chwaka National Park. You can get here by organised tour (usually combined with Jozani Forest), or by bus 309 or 310 from Paje or Zanzibar Town.