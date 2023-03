Protecting numerous butterfly species indigenous to Zanzibar, this centre is a huge tropical garden with net walls and roof. You can see the various life cycle stages of the butterfly, including some beautiful cocoons. Profits support local conservation and community projects.

It's on the main road between Zanzibar Town and Paje, near the village of Pete, and about 2km west of the well-signposted Jozani-Chwaka National Park entrance.