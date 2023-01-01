One of the first sights travellers see when arriving by ferry are the twin spires of the Roman Catholic cathedral. Serving the local Catholic community, including Goans, Europeans and Tanzanians from Zanzibar and the mainland, it was designed by French architect Berange, whose other work includes the cathedral in Marseilles, and built by French missionaries between 1893 and 1897. Entrance is free but a donation is requested. Mass times are posted on the porch.

The main entrance is on Cathedral St, but this is often closed (although you can see the impressive front of the cathedral through the railings). The back gate is usually open, and reached via a small alley branching off the western end of Gizenga St. Look for the small catholic bookshop; the back gate is next to this.