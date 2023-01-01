Lake Manyara Treetop Walkway

Enjoy a guided bird's-eye view of Manyara on Tanzania's first treetop walkway (370m). It begins at ground level and climbs gently into the canopy, reaching a maximum height of 18m above the forest floor. Given the importance of the trees in Lake Manyara (and the lions that famously climb them), there's a certain magic in climbing up into the canopy.

That said, it's best to enjoy the different perspective on the park without expecting to see any wildlife up high – birds are plentiful, and you may be fortunate enough to encounter baboons, silvery-cheeked hornbills and blue monkeys, but no one's been known to see lions up here. If you spot an elephant moving through the forest down below, you've hit the jackpot. The whole experience is highly recommended.