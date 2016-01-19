Angkor Wat , The Royal Temples Private Day Tour from Siem Reap

After hotel pickup by air-conditioned vehicle, your private tour of the Angkor temple complex starts at the South Gate of Angkor Thom City, where 54 demons line the road. Not far from Siem Reap, the UNESCO-listed archeological park includes countless remains from the 9th to the 15th centuries built by the former Khmer Empire. Just let your private guide know your specific interests so he or she can include them in your flexible itinerary.First, explore the Bayon, the centerpiece of the ancient walled city, known for its decorative Khmer temple. Your guide points out distinctive features such as the more than 200 serene and massive stone faces that tower around the central peak. Your informative tour continues at the Baphuon, a three-tiered temple built in the mid-11th century and fully restored in 2011. Originally dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva, it was converted to a Buddhist temple in the late 15th century. You’ll spend approximately two hours in Angkor Thom, including the Royal Enclosure and Phimeanakas as well as the Terrace of Elephants and Terrace of Leper Kings. Then enjoy lunch in front of the majestic Angkor Wat before entering this magnificent temple, easily the most famous and best-preserved of all structures within the complex. Spend most of the afternoon meandering with your guide through this architectural masterpiece, unrivaled in its beauty. Built in the 12th century, the Khmer ceremonial structure is believed to have functioned as a funerary temple for King Suryavarman II. Take a look at the enormous moat and reflection pools, and wander through the galleries to find an astounding array of ornate bas-reliefs (carvings) that depict scenes from the Hindu epic, the Ramayana.Afterward, you’ll be transported by private vehicle back to your hotel in Siem Reap.