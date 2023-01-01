It may be kitsch, it may be kooky, but it’s very popular with Cambodians and provides a diversion for families travelling with children. This is the Cambodian Cultural Village, which tries to represent all of Cambodia in a whirlwind tour of recreated houses and villages. The visit begins with a wax museum and includes homes of the Cham, Chinese, Kreung and Khmer people, as well as miniature replicas of landmark buildings in Cambodia.

There are dance shows and performances throughout the day, but it still doesn’t add up to much for most foreign visitors, unless they have the kids in tow. It’s located about midway between Siem Reap and the airport.