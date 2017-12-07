Full day Fujairah city Tour

Explore your experience with Fujairah city tour where you will visit different attractive spots. This will start from pickup to your mentioned location, where will reach after 1hour of drive to Fujairah, Friday Market. The Friday Market is open a week. Round and become a popular tourist destination, consisting of a number of permanent and semi-permanent stalls selling toys, souvenirs, plants, carpets and rugs, pot and fruits and vegetables. There we will have a 15 min stop. After that, we will move to the Mountain wadi view through the Masafi city. After this continuing our drive through Dibba city we will make one stop of 30 min at Al-Bidya Mosque. This is the one of the oldest mosque of UAE which Is located in small village of Fujairah. The mosque’s date of construction is uncertain because of the mud and stone built structure uses no wood, radiocarbon dating is not possible. It is estimated to date to the 15th century. After experiencing this blessing mosque will move to the Fujairah Museum, passing through the korfukhan Beach, City and Fujairah City. there we will have a 20 min stop. Fujairah Museum Boasts archaeological exhibits discovered during numerous excavations all over the emirate, with most find in the last 15 years. After the museum, we will move to Fujairah fort and will have a 20 min stop. The Fort, which changes colour between deep orange and light brown depending on the location of the sun. Our next visiting spot will be Sheikh Zayed Mosque of Jumeirah the 2nd largest mosque of UAE. After finishing our tour we will move back tour mentioned location by Fujairah new mountain track high way.