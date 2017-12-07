Welcome to Fujairah City
Musandam Dibba Cruise With Pickup From Fujairah
09:00 to 09:30am, Meet and greet. Transfer from Fujairah to Musandam Dibba, Oman. On the way we will be passing by beautiful Hajar Mountain having intense experience of Musandam Peninsula & Dibba Al Bay. 10:30am, start our amazing traditional cruise on board our Omani Dhow with the perfect Arabic hospitality. Enjoy your time lazing and sunbathing under the sun, whilst you feast your eyes upon the beauty of the white and salty mountains. You will pass by the natural beautiful carved caves, through the deserted Haffa village and Zighy beaches. With snorkel on your face and flippers on your legs take a thrilling plunge down the crystal clear waters, of the Indian Ocean. After you relish the Arabic tasty lunch you can have more time for swimming, snorkeling or relaxing and catch some sun to the lull sounds of the surf. 4pm, we will transfer you back to the harbor and then drive you back to your Hotel in Fujairah.
Deep sea fishing in Dibba Fujairah
If you are looking for deep sea fishing in United Arab Emirates Dibba, Fujairah is the best place for deep sea fishing. The fishing trip starts from Dibba, Fujairah sea port. The activities include deep sea fishing, swimming and snorkeling. The speedboats carry a maximum of 8 participants. Experienced captain on board who know the best fishing spots in Dibba. We will provide fishing equipment such as one line fishing roll, bait, hooks & weights. Life jackets and snorkeling equipment's also provided on board. You can enjoy swimming and snorkeling apart from fishing. Water and soft drinks served on board. All guest need to carry passports or UAE Emirates id. This need to show to coast guard.
Private Tour: 4WD Mountain Safari in Sultanate of Oman from Fujairah
You will have a 8am hotel pickup times will vary depending on your location in Fujairah.Transfer to Musandam Dibba Oman by 4WD. On the way, we will be passing by Hajar Mountain having intense experience of Musandam Peninsula & Dibba Al Bay.You will be crossing the borders from Emirates to Sultanat of Oman, therefor, passports are compulsory on the day of the trip.Wadi Khabb Shamsi is one of the many wadis in the rugged and spectacular Jebel Harim Mountains and this is a part of Oman Musandam that few visitors will ever see.This beautiful and long canyon starts down on the coast of Dibba Al Bay and follows it way off road up to 1200 m offering tremendous views. Other than being great place to explore, the Wadi is a home to many birds and mammals resting in many shaded areas (some are shaded all day) & enjoying the cooler temperature inside the Canyon which is at least 10˚C cooler than outside. A refreshing breeze flowing through all day will make your several breaks more pleasant to take photos & to absorb the scenery.At the end of the tour, we will visit a Local Restaurant in Oman to have a succulent & Traditional Lunch & feel the Omani traditions.It’s well worth to travel to Wadi Khabb Shamsi for those interested in unusual sensations & want to have a close look to the Mountains of Oman.
Full day Fujairah city Tour
Explore your experience with Fujairah city tour where you will visit different attractive spots. This will start from pickup to your mentioned location, where will reach after 1hour of drive to Fujairah, Friday Market. The Friday Market is open a week. Round and become a popular tourist destination, consisting of a number of permanent and semi-permanent stalls selling toys, souvenirs, plants, carpets and rugs, pot and fruits and vegetables. There we will have a 15 min stop. After that, we will move to the Mountain wadi view through the Masafi city. After this continuing our drive through Dibba city we will make one stop of 30 min at Al-Bidya Mosque. This is the one of the oldest mosque of UAE which Is located in small village of Fujairah. The mosque’s date of construction is uncertain because of the mud and stone built structure uses no wood, radiocarbon dating is not possible. It is estimated to date to the 15th century. After experiencing this blessing mosque will move to the Fujairah Museum, passing through the korfukhan Beach, City and Fujairah City. there we will have a 20 min stop. Fujairah Museum Boasts archaeological exhibits discovered during numerous excavations all over the emirate, with most find in the last 15 years. After the museum, we will move to Fujairah fort and will have a 20 min stop. The Fort, which changes colour between deep orange and light brown depending on the location of the sun. Our next visiting spot will be Sheikh Zayed Mosque of Jumeirah the 2nd largest mosque of UAE. After finishing our tour we will move back tour mentioned location by Fujairah new mountain track high way.
East Coast Tour
A tour that starts from east to the coast side with many famous attractions. After pickup to your mentioned location and one hour of drive to Fujairah, Friday Market. The Friday Market is open week. Round and become a popular tourist destination, consisting of a number of permanent and semi-permanent stalls selling toys, souvenirs, plants, carpets and rugs, pot and fruits and vegetables. There we will have a 15 min stop. After that we will move to the Mountain wadi view through the Masafi city. After this continuing our drive through Dibba city we will make one stop of 30 min at Al-Bidya Mosque. This is the one of the oldest mosque of UAE which Is located in small village of Fujairah. The mosque’s date of construction is uncertain because of the mud and stone built structure uses no wood, radiocarbon dating is not possible. It is estimated to date to the 15thcentury. After experiencing this blessing mosque will move to the Fujairah Museum, passing through the Khor Fakkan Beach, City and Fujairah City. there we will have a 20 min stop. Fujairah Museum Boasts archaeological exhibits discovered during numerous excavations all over the emirate, with most found in the last 15 years. After the museum, we will move to Fujairah fort and will have a 20 min stop. The Fort, which changes colour between deep orange and light brown depending on the location of the sun. Our next visiting spot will be Sheikh Zayed Mosque of Fujairah the 2nd largest mosque of UAE. After finishing our tour we will move back tour mentioned location by Fujairah new mountain track high way.
Fujairah and East Coast Tour
The tour of Fujairah and the East Coast will take you away from the major cities of UAE into the peaceful Emirate of Fujairah. The Emirate is known by locals for its scenic beauty and relaxed atmosphere, a perfect place to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The trip will start with a drive up to Hajar Mountain Range passing by Faisal rock. Next you will stop at the beachside town of Khalba for some turtle spotting. The drive then continues through Fujairah beach area showcasing its heritage as a fishing port and then through downtown Fujairah passing by the magnificent Fujairah Grand Mosque. Visits will then be made to the Fujairah Fort, Heritage Village, and Museum. The lunch break offers the opportunity to take in the stunning views of Snoopy Island, its surrounding beaches, and the Hajar mountain range. Post lunch may provide the opportunity to bath in the Indian Ocean given the great year round weather offered by the UAE. The journey continues with the exploration of the Al Badiyah Mosque (the oldest in the UAE) and its Look-tower. One will then pass through the quaint towns of Dibba and stop in the town of Masafi. The tour will conclude in Masafi with a visit to its famous roadside market also known as the ‘Friday Market’ where one will be able to browse through traditional handicrafts like rugs, pottery and, souvenirs.