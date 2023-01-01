This long, pristine stretch of white sand, a little way north of Jumeirah Public Beach, is a major draw for sporty types, with a range of activities on offer, including kitesurfing, beach tennis, beach volleyball and kayaking. There's also a jogging track and a shaded skatepark nearby.

The sand here is super clean and there are showers, wi-fi, toilets and changing facilities, plus lots of food trucks and cafes. The beach also boasts great views of the Burj Al Arab, one of Dubai's prime landmarks. It gets very busy on Friday and Saturday when a seaside market with crafts and gifts sets up.

To reach the beach head along Jumeirah Rd; the strip of sand is located behind Saga World shopping centre. Parking is available, with a large lot next to Al Manara Mosque. There's no entrance fee to access the beach.

Restaurants near Kite Beach

There's a decent smattering of restaurants right next to Kite Beach that'll suit most tastes. Options include Circle Café, serving breakfast, brunch, coffee and smoothies; popular burger and steak joint X Factor; and Italian-themed Tomato & Basilico. There are also a number of food trucks (notably the excellent Salt, which serves up scrumptious sliders), ice cream places and takeaway coffee spots mere steps from the sand.

Hotels near Kite Beach

Jumeirah offers a great selection of accommodation options. Luxury lovers should steer towards the Burj Al Arab or the hotels at Madinat Jumeirah. The cluster of midrange hotels and hotel-apartments next to the Mall of Emirates offer great value for money. For proximity to Kite Beach, however, Beach Walk Hotel and Park Regis Boutique Jumeirah are two good options, both a 25 to 30 minute walk away.