Courtyard

Downtown Dubai

LoginSave

Housing an eclectic combo that includes a community theatre, edgy concept stores and galleries, this enticing cobblestoned complex wraps around its eponymous courtyard, flanked by an eccentric hodgepodge of buildings that makes it look like a miniature movie-studio backdrop: here an Arab fort, there a Moorish facade or an Egyptian tomb. Hours vary between venues.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira beach, Hotel Mina A'Salam Madinat Jumeirah with View of Burj Al Arab hotel

    Burj Al Arab

    2.41 MILES

    The Burj Al Arab's graceful silhouette – meant to evoke the sail of a dhow (a traditional wooden cargo vessel) – is to Dubai what the Eiffel Tower is to…

  • Dubai

    Burj Khalifa

    4.88 MILES

    The Burj Khalifa is a stunning feat of architecture and engineering, with two observation decks on the 124th and 148th floors and a restaurant-bar on the…

  • Souk Madinat Jumeirah

    Madinat Jumeirah

    2.41 MILES

    One of Dubai’s most attractive developments, Madinat Jumeirah is a contemporary interpretation of a traditional Arab village, complete with a souq (market…

  • Dubai, United Arab Emirates

    Gold Souq

    9.82 MILES

    All that glitters is gold (and occasionally silver) along this covered arcade where dozens of shops overflow with every kind of jewelry imaginable, from…

  • 11/30/2014. Kite beach in Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. A stretch of the beach designated for the kite surfers. The iconic Burj Al Arab is seen on the background.; Shutterstock ID 664989337; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Keith; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Authentic Dubai Article

    Kite Beach

    1.78 MILES

    This long, pristine stretch of white sand, a little way north of Jumeirah Public Beach, is a major draw for sporty types, with a range of activities on…

  • Sharjah Art Museum

    Sharjah Art Museum

    18.18 MILES

    Sharjah's heritage and arts areas are anchored by one of the region's most dynamic art museums, a treat for committed art-lovers and casual visitors alike…

  • IMG Worlds of Adventure

    IMG Worlds of Adventure

    7.32 MILES

    Housed in an air-conditioned hangar the size of 28 football fields, IMG Worlds of Adventure is the world’s largest indoor theme park. The US$1 billion…

  • Dubai Museum

    Dubai Museum

    9.46 MILES

    The city's main historical museum charts Dubai's turbo-evolution from fishing and pearling village to global centre of commerce, finance and tourism. It…

View more attractions

Nearby Downtown Dubai attractions

1. Chi-Ka

0.05 MILES

Escape the heat and bustle by stepping into this cool Japanese art space with changing exhibitions that range from exquisite silk kimonos to photography…

2. Third Line

0.06 MILES

A pioneer on Dubai's gallery scene and one of the city's most exciting spaces for contemporary Middle Eastern art, the Third Line represents around 30…

3. Custot Gallery

0.08 MILES

This fabulous, vast 700-sq-metre space is associated with the prestigious Waddington Custot gallery in London. The exhibitions promote such major masters…

4. Ayyam Gallery

0.09 MILES

With branches at Gate Village and well as here, on the Alserkal Avenue gallery campus in Al Quoz, this top gallery's main mission is to promote emerging…

5. Leila Heller Gallery

0.11 MILES

This prestigious New York import presents cutting-edge art from emerging and mid-career artists from the Middle East, Central Asia, southeast Asia and…

6. Cartoon Art Gallery

0.11 MILES

This bi-level space is the first gallery in the Middle East dedicated to cartoon and animation art from across the entire spectrum of media, from paint to…

7. Carbon 12

0.15 MILES

This minimalist white-cube space serves as a gateway to the UAE art scene for accomplished artists from around the world, and vice-versa. Some of them…

8. Green Art Gallery

0.17 MILES

Green Art has been around for more than four decades and played a key role in championing modern Middle Eastern art, including such masters as Fateh…