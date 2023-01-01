Housed in an air-conditioned hangar the size of 28 football fields, IMG Worlds of Adventure is the world’s largest indoor theme park. The US$1 billion park is truly impressive, with more than 20 rides and attractions split across four themed zones – Marvel, Cartoon Network, Lost Valley Dinosaur Adventure and IMG Boulevard – and 28 dining outlets. Food is prepared on-site, and the quality is surprisingly high, with some healthy options. The theme park is located next to Global Village on the E311.

Cartoon Network

Geared towards younger kids, it has child-friendly rides based around popular cartoon characters such as the Powerpuff Girls and the Amazing Ride of Gumball, as well as a Ben 10 5D cinema and LazyTown live show.

Marvel Zone

Thrill-seekers will find plenty to get hearts and adrenaline pumping. Thor Thunder Spin, a dizzying top-spin ride, will scare the bejeezus out of just about anyone. Thor is also part of the superhero battalion taking on the evil villain Ultra in the Avengers Battle of Ultron dark ride. Thumbs up also for Hulk Epsilon Base 3D that uses 360-degree projection screens and motion to take you through a fierce battle.

Lost Valley Dinosaur Adventure

Custom-developed for IMG, this imaginatively designed zone is inhabited by 69 state-of-the-art animatronic dinosaurs. If you run into one, ask nicely and it will gladly pose with you for your Instagram feed. A lot less friendly are its Jurassic buddies chasing after you on a jungle safari through the Forbidden Territory. For a truly white-knuckle experience, board the Velociraptor, a short but intense outdoor coaster that catapults you from zero to 100km/h in 2.5 seconds.

IMG Boulevard

The highlight here is the spine-chilling Haunted Hotel, a maze of rooms and corridors inhabited by living ghosts and ghouls. The minimum age is 15.