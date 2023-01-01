Some 15,000 butterflies flutter around these beautifully styled indoor domed gardens. Visitors love to pose with them as they land on shoulders and outstretched hands, sadly often unaware of the butterflies' fragility. If you want to deepen your knowledge about these pretty flying insects, pop into the museum, even though the dead butterfly art here (including a portrait of Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan) is perhaps not to everyone's taste. It's next to the Dubai Miracle Garden.