Al Barsha Pond Park is a welcome patch of greenery surrounding a pretty manmade lake where you can hire a kitsch swan boat for a paddle around the water which kids, in particular, should enjoy. Al Barsha also offers a jogging track (1.4km), bicycle hire, playgrounds and tennis courts.

The Ripe Night Market is held here from 10am to 8pm every Saturday with food stalls, yoga classes (and similar) and children's activities.

To get here, take the metro to Sharaf DG, from where it's a short hop in a taxi.