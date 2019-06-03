Just north of the Jumeirah Beach Hotel, this public beach (also known as Sunset Beach) is perfect for snapping that envy-inducing selfie with the Burj Al Arab as a backdrop. The wide, sandy strip has great infrastructure, including toilets, showers, changing cubicles and wi-fi via Smart Palms. There's also a short floodlit section for nighttime swimming.

Jumeirah Public Beach is also Dubai's last surfing beach, with small to medium waves that are perfect for beginners. It's backed by tranquil Umm Suqeim Park, which has lawns and a playground.