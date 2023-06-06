Sharjah

Al Noor Mosque, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

While Dubai is all about flashy tall buildings and shop-till-you-drop malls, neighbouring Sharjah takes a more subtle approach, forgoing glitz to concentrate on culture and history. Some travellers are put off by its conservative reputation (the emirate is 'dry'; no alcohol is available anywhere), but if you can handle a day or two without a beer, Sharjah is home to some of the best museums and art galleries in the country: the restored Sharjah Heritage Area and the mind-bogglingly vast history of the Mleiha Archaeological Site. This emirate is doing more than anywhere else in the UAE to preserve its heritage – explaining why Unesco declared it Cultural Capital of the Arab World in 1998, recognition reaffirmed in 2014, when it became Capital of Islamic Culture.

  • Mleiha Archaeological Site

    Mleiha Archaeological Site

    Sharjah

    If you thought the UAE's history only really began when oil was struck, you'd be wrong, and this site is a fascinating introduction to a mind-boggling…

  • Sharjah Art Museum

    Sharjah Art Museum

    Sharjah

    Sharjah's heritage and arts areas are anchored by one of the region's most dynamic art museums, a treat for committed art-lovers and casual visitors alike…

  • Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization

    Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization

    Sharjah

    Just about everything you'd want to know about Islam is addressed in this museum set in a stunningly converted souq on the waterfront. The ground-floor…

  • Al Noor Mosque

    Al Noor Mosque

    Sharjah

    Among the most beautiful of Sharjah's 600 mosques, with its architecture based on traditional Ottoman design, Al Noor has a dream setting overlooking the…

  • Al Qasba

    Al Qasba

    Sharjah

    This canal-side pedestrian-zone development presents a mix of cafes and kid-friendly activities, including an outdoor amusement park and an inside soft…

  • Sharjah Desert Park

    Sharjah Desert Park

    Sharjah

    This wildlife centre packs four venues into a 1-sq-km package, including a natural-history museum, a botanical museum and a children's farm where kids get…

  • Sharjah Fort

    Sharjah Fort

    Sharjah

    A row of cannons welcomes visitors to Sharjah's beautifully renovated 1823 fort (hisn), which reopened as a museum in 2015. Once through its mighty teak…

  • Al Majaz Waterfront

    Al Majaz Waterfront

    Sharjah

    This park at the bottom of the Khalid Lagoon fills with strolling families, roller-skaters and power-walkers after sunset. The main attraction are the…

This stunning new visitor centre explores the wonders of the Sharjah desert

Feb 12, 2020 • 2 min read

