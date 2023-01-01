This park at the bottom of the Khalid Lagoon fills with strolling families, roller-skaters and power-walkers after sunset. The main attraction are the stunning views of the neon-lit high rises and Al Noor Mosque across the lagoon from the waterfront promenade, but kids are also kept busy with the after-dark Sharjah Fountain show, which combines lasers, lights and spurting water columns into five-minute shows. Other diversions include a playground, a camera obscura, boat rides and a mini-golf park.

There's a clutch of cafes and fast-food outlets here as well, all of which have five-star city-skyline views from their upstairs terraces.