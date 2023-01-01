This canal-side pedestrian-zone development presents a mix of cafes and kid-friendly activities, including an outdoor amusement park and an inside soft-play area called Kids Fun House. Unsurprisingly it's super popular with promenading families in the evening. Boat rides also launch out onto the lagoon if you want to see the city skyline from the water. Come in the evening, but avoid Friday and Saturday nights if you don't like crowds.

Art fans should also check out the bright and cheerful mural by Tamila Schubert, which decorates the pedestrian bridge across the canal, and head to the Maraya Art Centre, if it's hosting an exhibition while you're in town.