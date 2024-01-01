Sharjah Aquarium

Sharjah

Close-up views of maritime creatures from the UAE's west and east coast – without getting your feet wet. Moray eels lurk, blacktip reef sharks prowl, eagle rays flop and jellyfish dance around tanks that re-create Dibba Rock, mangroves, Shark Island's coral reefs and other local watery habitats. We like the touchscreens, but a few more labels wouldn’t hurt.

