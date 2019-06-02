This lushly landscaped beach park consists of a string of five lovely sandy sweeps and comes with plenty of infrastructure, including a swimming pool, playgrounds, picnic areas with barbecues, water sports and bicycle rentals, snack bars, lawns, Smart Palms for wi-fi access and air-conditioned cabanas (Dhs150 to Dhs200 per day, on Beach 4).

There are also sun loungers and umbrellas for rent, but food outlets are minimal so you might want to bring a picnic. No males over six on Mondays and Wednesdays (designated 'Ladies' Days'). The closest metro station is Al Qiyadah, about 6.5km away.