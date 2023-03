Paths meander past art sculptures amid landscaped gardens on this island across a bridge behind the Al Noor Mosque. The main draw is the wavy-roofed butterfly house, where you can spy 20 species including emerald swallowtails and red lacewings flitting between plants. If butterflies aren't your thing, visit after sunset when the gardens are lit up like a magical fairyland with a 'glimmering meadow' of flickering neon flowers, pink cacti and glowing silk floss trees.