Sharjah Art Foundation New Art Spaces

Urban meets traditional in this cluster of white-cube galleries set within restored Emirati homes in the Heritage Area, behind Al Zahra Mosque. Inaugurated during the 2015 Sharjah Biennial, the six small galleries here present a programme of rotating cutting-edge exhibits by artists from across the Arab world and beyond. There's also occasional screenings of art-related movies in an outdoor cinema, and a cafe. The information centre here has a map of the complex.