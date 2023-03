A fine example of early Emirati architecture, this 1845 house was once home to pearl merchant Obaid Al Naboodah. Note in particular the teak-wood ionic columns – an architectural feature unique to this building – and fine plasterwork decoration framing windows and niches. One salon holds exhibits on Sharjah's pearling and trading history while a couple more feature traditional interiors so you can better imagine daily life here in the mid-19th century.