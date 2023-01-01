Sharjah Heritage Museum

This museum goes a long way towards demystifying Emirati culture for visitors. Each of the five galleries examines different aspects of local life, from religious values and birth and burial rituals to wedding ceremonies, local fables and folk medicine. Excellent English-language information panels make a visit here an educational experience, and there are plenty of traditional implements on display; check out the mannequin showcasing the al manyour (a belt made from 307 dried goat hooves worn during the noban dance).