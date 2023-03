Renowned French-Tunisian street artist eL Seed brought his trademark 'calligraffiti' street art to Sharjah in 2015 with this snake-like design sprawling across the facade of an abandoned building on Bank St. The calligraphy design is a popular quote from the 19th-century Iraqi poet and Sharjah resident Ahmed Bu Sneeda: 'I speak to you, but you do not reply. I visit, but you do not visit me.'