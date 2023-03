Don't think calligraphy is worthy of your time? Think again. The two galleries here showcase this swirling, beautiful art form at its best with works by some of the world's most famous masters including Egypt's Salah Abdul Khaliq and the UK's Sabah Al Arbili. Once you've finished admiring the work, sit on the cushions between the arches in the front gallery and help yourself to the complementary gahwa (Arabic coffee) and tea.