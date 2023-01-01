Sharjah Art Museum

Sharjah's heritage and arts areas are anchored by one of the region's most dynamic art museums, a treat for committed art-lovers and casual visitors alike. Downstairs, two galleries present rotating temporary exhibits of international calibre. Upstairs, the permanent collection offers a comprehensive survey of art created in the Arab world from the late 19th century onward. Its importance, as one of the few spaces in the world where you can view such a vast collection of Arab art, is indisputable.

The permanent collection's most stunning pieces are found in the Barjeel Collection Wing – a long-term loan of some of the most pioneering and significant works by prominent Arab artists from the Barjeel Art Foundation. Some of the highlights include Lebanese artist Rafic Charuf's stark 'Palestinian Woman', influential Iraqi artist Kadhim Hayder's 'Fatigued Ten Horses Converse with Nothing', Egyptian artist Zeinab Abd El Hamid's chaotically colourful 'Quartier Populaire' and three works by post-Surrealist Syrian artist Marwan.