This wildlife centre packs four venues into a 1-sq-km package, including a natural-history museum, a botanical museum and a children's farm where kids get to meet, pet and feed goats, camels and ducks, and ride ponies and camels. The top attraction, though, is the Arabia's Wildlife Centre, a zoo showcasing the diversity of local critters. Vipers, flamingos, wildcats, mongooses, hyenas, wolves plus the Arabian oryx and splendid Arabian leopard all make appearances.

Visitors get to observe most animals in air-conditioned comfort through glass panels, making the centre a year-round destination. The park grounds also include a cafe and picnic facilities. It's on Al Dhaid Rd (Hwy E88), about 26km east of Sharjah.