Ajman Museum

This late-18th-century fort served as the ruler’s residence until 1970 and also saw a stint as the police station. Now its rooms hold a higgledy-piggledy mix of exhibits on Ajman's past and Emirati culture. Check out the mock-up of a traditional souq with its highly detailed, mannequin-filled dioramas (our favourite is the barber display complete with a none-too-professional stylist, judging from the blood spurting from his customers' heads).

There are also rooms devoted to archaeological finds in the emirate, Ajman's police force and first radio station, and black-and-white photos of the fort in the early 20th century.