It's impossible for the desert to miss the rain with the opening of this installation, where you can walk beneath a never-ending downpour of 2500 litres of water yet somehow avoid nearly every single drop. Keeping you dry is a sophisticated system of networked cameras that tracks movement: move quickly at your own risk. The high tech even extends to the H₂O, which gets recycled and is self-cleaning.

Tickets are available for 15-minute sessions for up to six people. It's best to book online in advance.