Al Murabbaa Tower

United Arab Emirates

Today sitting rather incongruously in the middle of a traffic roundabout on the busy Corniche Rd, this mud-brick watchtower was built as part of Ajman's coastal defences in the 1940s. You can see black-and-white photos of the tower, taken soon after it was built, in the Ajman Museum.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira beach, Hotel Mina A'Salam Madinat Jumeirah with View of Burj Al Arab hotel

    Burj Al Arab

    23.7 MILES

    The Burj Al Arab's graceful silhouette – meant to evoke the sail of a dhow (a traditional wooden cargo vessel) – is to Dubai what the Eiffel Tower is to…

  • Dubai

    Burj Khalifa

    17.28 MILES

    The Burj Khalifa is a stunning feat of architecture and engineering, with two observation decks on the 124th and 148th floors and a restaurant-bar on the…

  • Souk Madinat Jumeirah

    Madinat Jumeirah

    24.07 MILES

    One of Dubai’s most attractive developments, Madinat Jumeirah is a contemporary interpretation of a traditional Arab village, complete with a souq (market…

  • Dubai, United Arab Emirates

    Gold Souq

    12.46 MILES

    All that glitters is gold (and occasionally silver) along this covered arcade where dozens of shops overflow with every kind of jewelry imaginable, from…

  • 11/30/2014. Kite beach in Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. A stretch of the beach designated for the kite surfers. The iconic Burj Al Arab is seen on the background.; Shutterstock ID 664989337; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Keith; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Authentic Dubai Article

    Kite Beach

    21.46 MILES

    This long, pristine stretch of white sand, a little way north of Jumeirah Public Beach, is a major draw for sporty types, with a range of activities on…

  • Sharjah Art Museum

    Sharjah Art Museum

    3.98 MILES

    Sharjah's heritage and arts areas are anchored by one of the region's most dynamic art museums, a treat for committed art-lovers and casual visitors alike…

  • IMG Worlds of Adventure

    IMG Worlds of Adventure

    23.22 MILES

    Housed in an air-conditioned hangar the size of 28 football fields, IMG Worlds of Adventure is the world’s largest indoor theme park. The US$1 billion…

  • Dubai Museum

    Dubai Museum

    12.77 MILES

    The city's main historical museum charts Dubai's turbo-evolution from fishing and pearling village to global centre of commerce, finance and tourism. It…

Nearby United Arab Emirates attractions

1. Ajman Beach

0.09 MILES

The long strip of wide sandy public beach that trails along the Corniche Rd is decently clean and well maintained (though it can’t compare to the…

2. Ajman Museum

1.13 MILES

This late-18th-century fort served as the ruler’s residence until 1970 and also saw a stint as the police station. Now its rooms hold a higgledy-piggledy…

3. Dhow Building Yard

2.02 MILES

Ajman's dhow-building yard is one of the few left in the region, making both traditional wooden dhows and modern fibreglass versions. In the cooler months…

4. Rain Room

3.53 MILES

It's impossible for the desert to miss the rain with the opening of this installation, where you can walk beneath a never-ending downpour of 2500 litres…

6. Sharjah Art Museum

3.98 MILES

Sharjah's heritage and arts areas are anchored by one of the region's most dynamic art museums, a treat for committed art-lovers and casual visitors alike…

7. eL Seed Calligraffiti

4.15 MILES

Renowned French-Tunisian street artist eL Seed brought his trademark 'calligraffiti' street art to Sharjah in 2015 with this snake-like design sprawling…

8. Sharjah Fort

4.16 MILES

A row of cannons welcomes visitors to Sharjah's beautifully renovated 1823 fort (hisn), which reopened as a museum in 2015. Once through its mighty teak…