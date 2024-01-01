Today sitting rather incongruously in the middle of a traffic roundabout on the busy Corniche Rd, this mud-brick watchtower was built as part of Ajman's coastal defences in the 1940s. You can see black-and-white photos of the tower, taken soon after it was built, in the Ajman Museum.
Al Murabbaa Tower
United Arab Emirates
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
23.7 MILES
The Burj Al Arab's graceful silhouette – meant to evoke the sail of a dhow (a traditional wooden cargo vessel) – is to Dubai what the Eiffel Tower is to…
17.28 MILES
The Burj Khalifa is a stunning feat of architecture and engineering, with two observation decks on the 124th and 148th floors and a restaurant-bar on the…
24.07 MILES
One of Dubai’s most attractive developments, Madinat Jumeirah is a contemporary interpretation of a traditional Arab village, complete with a souq (market…
12.46 MILES
All that glitters is gold (and occasionally silver) along this covered arcade where dozens of shops overflow with every kind of jewelry imaginable, from…
21.46 MILES
This long, pristine stretch of white sand, a little way north of Jumeirah Public Beach, is a major draw for sporty types, with a range of activities on…
3.98 MILES
Sharjah's heritage and arts areas are anchored by one of the region's most dynamic art museums, a treat for committed art-lovers and casual visitors alike…
23.22 MILES
Housed in an air-conditioned hangar the size of 28 football fields, IMG Worlds of Adventure is the world’s largest indoor theme park. The US$1 billion…
12.77 MILES
The city's main historical museum charts Dubai's turbo-evolution from fishing and pearling village to global centre of commerce, finance and tourism. It…
Nearby United Arab Emirates attractions
0.09 MILES
The long strip of wide sandy public beach that trails along the Corniche Rd is decently clean and well maintained (though it can’t compare to the…
1.13 MILES
This late-18th-century fort served as the ruler’s residence until 1970 and also saw a stint as the police station. Now its rooms hold a higgledy-piggledy…
2.02 MILES
Ajman's dhow-building yard is one of the few left in the region, making both traditional wooden dhows and modern fibreglass versions. In the cooler months…
3.53 MILES
It's impossible for the desert to miss the rain with the opening of this installation, where you can walk beneath a never-ending downpour of 2500 litres…
5. Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization
3.7 MILES
Just about everything you'd want to know about Islam is addressed in this museum set in a stunningly converted souq on the waterfront. The ground-floor…
3.98 MILES
Sharjah's heritage and arts areas are anchored by one of the region's most dynamic art museums, a treat for committed art-lovers and casual visitors alike…
4.15 MILES
Renowned French-Tunisian street artist eL Seed brought his trademark 'calligraffiti' street art to Sharjah in 2015 with this snake-like design sprawling…
4.16 MILES
A row of cannons welcomes visitors to Sharjah's beautifully renovated 1823 fort (hisn), which reopened as a museum in 2015. Once through its mighty teak…