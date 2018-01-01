Welcome to Jackson
Here, hard-core climbers, bikers and skiers (recognizable as sunburned baristas) outnumber cowboys by a wide margin, and you’re just as likely to see a celebrity as a moose wandering the urban trails.
Although Jackson being posh and popular does have its downsides for the traveler (the median house price is $1.2 million), it does mean you’ll find a lively urban buzz, a refreshing variety of foods and no shortage of things to do – both in town and out.
Top experiences in Jackson
Amazing hotels and hostels
Jackson activities
Yellowstone National Park Day Tour
You’ll be picked up from your Jackson hotel early in the morning. During your 2-hour drive by comfortable air-conditioned coach, admire the beauty of Grand Teton National Park as you make your way north to Yellowstone National Park. Upon entering Yellowstone’s Lower Loop, drive to Lewis Canyon, Lewis River and Lewis Lake before stopping at Old Faithful to witness the world-famous geyser’s iconic eruption. Be sure to have your camera ready for this eye-popping sight! After lunch, you’ll be mesmerized by the amazing colors of the Fountain Paint Pot in the Firehole River Area. As your guide will explain, this mud pot in Yellowstone’s Lower Geyser basin is named for the reds, yellows and browns caused by the oxidation states of the iron in the mud.Pass through the Madison Junction and Norris Geyser Basin on our way to your next stop, the 20-mile-long (32-km) Grand Canyon of Yellowstone, where you’ll come face-to-face with one of the tallest waterfalls in the US. Then, continue driving through the Lower Loop to Hayden Valley, where bison herds spend the summer grazing. You may even spot a wolf! Your last stop in Yellowstone is the historic Lake Hotel overlooking Yellowstone Lake, the country’s largest lake above an elevation of 7,000 feet (2,134 meters). You’ll enjoy more awe-inspiring views as you cruise through Grand Teton National Park on your way back to Jackson.
Grand Teton Wildlife Safari in Open-Air Vehicle
Departing from Teton Village near Jackson Hole at dawn or dusk, hop in an all-terrain safari-style vehicle for a safari adventure through Grand Teton National Park, whose ethereal mountain landscape offers views of towering jagged peaks, including Grand Teton, the park’s tallest mountain. In the summer and spring, you'll ride in an open-air safari-style vehicle (June 15 - August 31) to enjoy the warm weather and feel the wind in your hair; in the fall and winter, when it's a bit colder, enjoy the sights on an equally thrilling ride, this time in the comfort of an enclosed safari-style vehicle. More than 60 species of mammals, more than 300 species of birds and a several types of fish call the surrounding Jackson Hole area home, which means you’ll view tons of wildlife on your tour. As your expert guide navigates the rugged terrain, enjoy unobstructed views of your surroundings and use your provided binoculars to spot elk, moose, deer, bison, sheep, grizzly bears, black bears and wolves, plus birds flying overhead such as eagles, hawks and owls. You’ll explore a portion of the park’s 330,000 acres (133,546 hectares), stopping along the way to admire the views and take photos of the Snake River and the mountain backdrop. Your guide will teach you all about the natural history of this amazing park, including its geology and ecology. After your exciting wildlife adventure, you’ll be driven back to Teton Village. Please note: Summer tours run from June 15 to August 31 and are limited to nine people. Fall/winter tours run from September 1 to June 14 and are limited to 10 people; hotel pickup and drop-off in the Jackson Hole area is available upon request.
Grand Teton National Park Day Tour
You’ll be picked up from your Jackson hotel in the early morning for a 30-minute drive north by comfortable air-conditioned coach to Grand Teton National Park, located 10 miles (16 km) south of Yellowstone. This world-renowned park includes the major peaks of the 40-mile-long (64 km) Teton Range of the Rocky Mountains, as well as most of the northern sections of the valley known as Jackson Hole. After entering the park (entrance fee at additional cost), stop at the Chapel of the Transfiguration, a small log cabin built in 1925 to serve the guests and employees of the nearby dude ranches. Listed on the US National Register of Historic Places, the chapel frames a views of the tallest peaks of the Teton Range, known as the Cathedral Group. Continue to Menor’s Ferry, a Snake River ferry serving the Jackson Hole area in the late 1800s. Here, you'll also visit Maud Noble’s Cabin, another site listed on the US National Register of Historic Places. As you walk around the homestead, you'll learn how the area’s early pioneers once lived from your guide.After your interesting historical visits, it’s time to appreciate Grand Teton National Park’s epic beauty. Venture to crystal-clear Jenny Lake to gaze in amazement at the Tetons and learn about historical mountain men such as Jim Bridger, John Colter and Beaver Dick. Next, stop at one of the park's lodges for lunch -- there are several dining options to choose from (own expense). Your afternoon starts with a visit to the shores of Jackson Lake to soak up more views of the serene landscape and point out some wildlife, flora and fauna. As your guide will explain, this region is home to more than 1,000 species of plants, dozens of species of mammals, 300 species of birds and several species of fish, reptiles and amphibians. A surprising fact: The park’s pristine ecosystem is home to many species of flora and fauna that have existed since prehistoric times!Your last stop in the park is the Colter Bay Visitor Center, where you can observe a vast array of never-before-seen Indian artifacts. On the way back to Jackson, pass the Oxbow Bend of the Snake River to view moose, eagles, beaver and other wildlife. You'll arrive back at your hotel at approximately 3:30pm.
Grand Teton Half Day Tour
We will head directly into Grand Teton National Park begin exploring the breathtaking landscapes and amazing wildlife to be found within the park. We usually will start our morning with a drive up the Gros Ventre river towards Kelly and Mormon row. A great area to spot the moose, bulls and cows alike. Then onto a bit of history along Mormon Row, then back towards Moose Junction. We usually will head into the heart of Grand Teton National Park from there along the Park loop road north road towards Jackson Lake, exploring such points of interests as Signal Mountain, Jackson Lake, Willow Flats, Oxbow Bend, Elk Ranch Flats, Dead Man’s Bar, Snake River Overlook, and many more. Generally returning to Jackson by 11:30am.In addition to the many spectacular vistas and natural wonders that Grand Teton National Park has to offer, we will also have the chance to view the multitude of wildlife that makes Grand Teton it’s home. Bears, wolves, elk, moose, deer, eagles, all are common sights on our tours as well.
Half-Day Wildlife Safari From Jackson Hole
You will begin this wildlife photo tour with pickup from your centrally located Jackson Hill hotel or residence. After pickup you will head north along the western boundary of the National Elk Refuge to Grand Teton National Park. Here you will travel along the southern park roads watching for wildlife and stopping frequently for photo-ops. You will see places like Antelope flats, home to historic homesteads and free ranging herds of bison and pronghorn. Your guide will also show you the Moose-Wilson road famous for abundant flora and fauna. Wildlife you will frequently encounter on this trip includes bison, elk, deer, moose, pronghorn (aka antelope) fox, coyote, bear, bald eagle, trumpeter swans, and if you're lucky wolves. If time allows your group might choose to stop at the Jackson Visitor Center or the new moose visitor center in Grand Teton National Park. The route varies seasonally based on group interest, road closures and wildlife migration.
Snake River Scenic Float with Teton Views
Enjoy a peaceful float down the Snake River with us. Not to worry - your guide does all the work. Simply relax and take in the beautiful scenery and wildlife views all around you. The Grand Tetons are the backdrop for your departure, so cameras and binoculars are welcome on all trips. You never know when wildlife will make an appearance. Mornings are a perfect time to be on the river. The combination of a light fog lifting, sunlight striking the Teton Range and the fresh morning air provide the perfect backdrop for a relaxing scenic float. Mornings provide the best chance to catch a glimpse of wildlife before the heat of the day sets in. The magnificent Teton Range sets the stage for our 13 mile Scenic Float trips. This trip starts west of the town of Jackson and winds its way south through braided river channels and sand bars. This 13-mile stretch is home to an array of natural wonders unlike anywhere else on earth and the opportunity to view them all in one place is extremely rare.This trip launches from the Wilson Bridge Boat Ramp. Our experienced and knowledgeable guides will navigate you through this pristine landscape, sharing the history, geology, and wildlife of the region. Due to calm waters, cameras and binoculars are generally fine for this stretch of river. You may see beaver, cutthroat trout, cliff swallows, osprey and bald eagles on your trip. A lucky few may even catch a glimpse of a mule deer, moose, elk or even a grizzly or black bear.BOAT TYPE: This trip features our full-sized AIRE inflatable, self-bailing, 18'3" raft. It seats 16 people but we average 8 to 10 guests per boat. All positions in this raft are non-paddling positions. Just relax and take in the beauty of Jackson Hole.