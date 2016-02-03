Welcome to Northwestern Cambodia
In the region's heart is Tonlé Sap, one of the world's most fish-rich lakes and a birder's paradise. Boat trips from Kompong Chhnang and Krakor (near Pursat) to the rickety floating villages that cluster along this important waterway allow you to dip your toes in lake life.
When forays into the region's far-flung corners are complete, the Northwest has one more surprise up its sleeve. Laid-back Battambang, with its colonial architecture and burgeoning arts scene, is the main city here. There's a wealth of brilliant sights all within day-tripping distance of town – making it a worthy pit stop when all the hard travelling is done.
Travel by remork (tuk-tuk) through the outskirts of Siem Reap to the Tonle Sap Lake. Board your boat and cruise through Tonle Sap, observing life on the lake as you travel past floating fishing villages that have their own schools, shops, hospitals and even crocodile farms!The lake is home to rare and endangered water birds and is unique for its flow of water, which changes direction twice a year. With the change in seasons, the lake has the ability to expand and shrink dramatically. At the height of the wet season, the lake can be more than 7,400 square miles (12,000 square kilometers) and provides half of the fish supply for Cambodia. On the return journey to Siem Reap, take the back roads into town and get a glimpse of daily rural activities, such as rice planting and harvesting, duck farming, and making the popular but smelly fish paste. Stop at a local Buddhist temple, chat with the villagers and try the local snacks.